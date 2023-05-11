Is This a Video of People Destroying EVMs Found in BJP Leader’s Car? No!

A video showing a group of people breaking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), while taking number plates off and overturning a car has gone viral on social media.

What are users claiming?: The video is being shared claiming that the EVMs were found in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's car in Karnataka, after which locals attacked the car and destroyed the machine.

The claim comes against the backdrop of the Karnataka Assembly elections, polling for which took place on 10 May, and the results will be announced on 13 May.

Who shared the claim?: Gujarat Congress' Chairman for the Scheduled Castes Department Hitendra Pithadiya, shared the claim on his Twitter account, among other social media users.