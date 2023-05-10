Amid Low Voter Turnout in Bengaluru, Some IT Employees Say ‘We Have to Vote'

Repeating a low voter turnout of 2018 and 2019, only 52.19 percent voters from Bengaluru Urban exercised their franchise on 10 May. This was over ten percentage below the state average of 65.69 percent recorded till polling closed at 6 pm.

Before the city recorded poor turnout, there were complaints against Information Technology (IT) and Biotechnology (BT) companies regarding a paid holiday not being granted to employees who want to vote. The Quint spoke to a few IT employees who did show up to cast their vote why they decided to exercise their right to vote when many among their colleagues may have just stayed home, enjoying a day off.