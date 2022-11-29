Old Video Shared as 'No Crowd at AAP's Isudan Gadhvi's Roadshow in Gujarat'

Fact-check: The video is old. This rally did not happen after Gadhvi was announced as a chief ministerial candidate by AAP in Gujarat.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An old video of a roadshow by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is going viral on social media to claim that nobody showed up in the rally to support him.
Who all shared this claim?: The clip was shared by the National President of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata, Former President of Youth Congress Keshav Chand Yadav, and the official pages of Youth Congress' of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.
(Note: Swipe right to see the screenshots.)
The video was shared with a claim that this is recent.
What's the truth?: The video dates back to 17 May 2022, when Gadhvi wasn't even announced as AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search which led us to a video uploaded on AAP Gujarat's official page.
This video was live streamed on 17 May from Porbandar, Gujarat.
The caption of the video mentioned that it was from the third day of a 'Parivartan Yatra' started by the party in the state ahead of the elections. It also mentioned that Gadhvi was present during the event.
We compared the viral video with the Facebook video and found similarities.
Comparison between the viral video and the Facebook video.
When did the 'Parivartan Yatra' happen?: This happened in May, which was before Gadhvi was announced as the party's chief ministerial candidate.
The party launched this yatra to expand its voter base in the state.
Gadhvi joined AAP in 2021 and is the party’s national joint general secretary.
He was declared the CM candidate on 4 November.
Conclusion: Gadhvi's old video is being shared as a recent one to claim that about nobody showed up during his roadshow.
