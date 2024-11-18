Old Video of Water Tanker Running Over Women Shared as Recent One From Haryana

advertisement
A distressing video which shows a tanker running over two women is going viral on the internet with a claim that the incident recently happened in Haryana.
What are users saying?: The post's caption targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it shows the state government cracking down on female farmers in Haryana.
What's the truth?: The video could be traced back to January 2021, when a water tanker ran over a few women in Punjab's Amritsar during the protests against the then introduced farm laws.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video and found similar visuals published on the official X handle of BJP's Priti Gandhi.
It was published on 28 January 2021 and its caption suggested that the incident took place during the 2020-2021 farmers' protest.
News reports: The Quint had published a report about the incident mentioning that it took place on 26 January, when a water tanker ran over some women in Amritsar's Vallah region.
The incident resulted in the death of two women, and left three others injured.
SHO Vellah Sanjeev Kumar, at that time, had identified that driver of the tanker as one Shuklal Singh. Kumar had added that an FIR was filed against the driver.
Kumar had further said that the driver did not have any political affiliations.
An NDTV report said that the incident took place when a group of around 50-60 women were on their way to the protest site in Vallah in solidary with the farmers' protest.
Conclusion: The video is old and is being falsely shared as a recent one.
