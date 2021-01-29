Water Tanker Runs Over Women in Punjab, Cops Deny Political Angle

On Tuesday, 26 January, a water tanker ran over few women in Amritsar’s Vallah region that led to death of two of them while three others were left injured. The women were going to take part in a sit-in protest against the contentious farm laws.

Soon after the incident took place, various political leaders shared the video blaming each other for the incident, even though the police maintains that the driver of the water tanker ‘does not have any political affiliation.’

Congress leader Alka Lamba shared its visuals mentioning that “BJP workers” were behind the act.