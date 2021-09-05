Ban Akhtar's Films Until He Apologises With Folded Hands on RSS Remark: BJP MLA

Javed Akhtar.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Saturday, 4 September, demanded an apology from veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, saying that he must apologise for drawing parallels between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Taliban.
Ashutosh J Dubey, the legal advisor to the BJP’s Maharastra unit and a Mumbai-based lawyer said that he has filed a police complaint against Akhtar.
He wrote on Twitter, "I have filed the complaint against #JavedAkhtar with the @MumbaiPolice for intentionally outranging to the RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal."
Meanwhile, in a video message posted on Saturday, Kadam stated in Hindi that Akhtar’s statement is not just shameful, but painful and humiliating for crores of functionaries of the RSS, and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.
Kadam has also claimed that he will register a police complaint against him on Sunday.
Akhtar's remarks came during an interaction with NDTV last week. In the background of Taliban's seizure of Afghanistan, which has erupted a mass exodus of people fleeing the fundamentalist rule, he stated, "Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset -- be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus."
He went on to say, "Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same."
