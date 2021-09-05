Ban Akhtar's Films Until He Apologises With Folded Hands on RSS Remark: BJP MLA

Akhtar's remarks came during an interaction with NDTV last week. In the background of Taliban's seizure of Afghanistan, which has erupted a mass exodus of people fleeing the fundamentalist rule, he stated, "Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset -- be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus."

He went on to say, "Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same."

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)