BJP Spokesperson Shares Video to Claim Scribe Tutored Farmers at Protest

A video of a journalist talking to her colleague while covering the Kisan Mahapanchayat that took place on Sunday, 5 September, has gone viral with a misleading claim.

Those sharing the video claimed that she was asking her colleague to "teach the protesting farmers", calling the reporter "fake". Farmers have been protesting the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre last year and at the Sunday event, they reiterated that their agitation will continue until their demands were met.

However, we slowed down the viral video and found that journalist was asking her colleague to pan around and show "everything".