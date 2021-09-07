BJP Spokesperson Shares Video to Claim Scribe Tutored Farmers at Protest

Fact-Check | We slowed down the video and found that the journalist was asking her colleague to show the scene around them at the Kisan Mahapanchayat.
A video of a journalist talking to her colleague while covering the Kisan Mahapanchayat that took place on Sunday, 5 September, has gone viral with a misleading claim.
Those sharing the video claimed that she was asking her colleague to "teach the protesting farmers", calling the reporter "fake". Farmers have been protesting the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre last year and at the Sunday event, they reiterated that their agitation will continue until their demands were met.
However, we slowed down the viral video and found that journalist was asking her colleague to pan around and show "everything".
CLAIM
Spokesperson for BJP Mumbai Suresh Nakhua shared the video in a tweet and said: "तथाकथित किसान नेता का फर्जी मीडिया "जल्दी जल्दी सबको सीखा देना।" क्या सिखाना है देवीजी?"
[Translation: Fake media of a so-called farmer leader. "Teach everyone quickly." What to teach, madam?]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
To check the claim, we downloaded the video, and slowed down to video to 65 percent of the original speed.
Upon analysing the video, we found that the journalists says, "Chalo, jaldi jaldi sabkuch dikha dena." [Translation: Show everything [around them] quickly.]
We can also see the journalist gesturing to her colleague to pan around.
A NewsX correspondent, Rahul Gautam, who covered the Mahapanchayat for the channel also said on Twitter that he heard the reporter say, "Jaldi Jaldi sabkuch dikha dena".
Evidently, a video from the Kisan Mahapanchayat was shared with a false and misleading claim.
