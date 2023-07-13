Movie Scene Showing Kidnapping of Reporter Shared As Real Incident From Nagaland

Fact-check: A movie scene showing a reporter getting kidnapped in being falsely shared as a real incident of kidnapping in Dimapur, Nagaland.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked the comment section under the viral video and noticed one comment which had mentioned that this scene is from a Bhojpuri movie, Hum Hai Rowdy SP Vijay.
The comment also attached a YouTube link for the movie.
The comment under the viral video.
At 8:38 timestamp, we see a reporter standing in the middle of the road while a cameraperson records her.
At 8:53 timestamp, we see a white Omni car approaching her, opening the door and pulling her inside the car.
The car takes off, and the cameraperson runs after the vehicle; all this matches the 'kidnapping' scene seen in the viral video.
We also noticed that the car and the attires worn by the reporter and cameraperson match the ones seen in the viral clip.
(Note: Swipe to see all the comparison.)
Both the scene match but are from different angles.
The reporter's attires matches.
The camerman's attires matches.
With the help of Google maps, we also found out that this shoot has actually happened at City Tower in Dimapur, Nagaland.
The location is City Tower, Dimapur.
We compared the images on Google maps with the viral video.
Conclusion: A movie scene showing a reporter getting kidnapped in being falsely shared as a real incident of kidnapping in Dimapur, Nagaland.
