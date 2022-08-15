Fact-Check: Not All Tenants Have To Pay 18 Percent GST on House Rent

Several social media users are sharing posts to claim that tenants will now be charged 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST), under the new revised rates after the 47th meeting of the GST council.

The posts claim all people renting houses will be liable to pay 18 percent GST on house rent.

However, the claim is misleading. As per reports, only individuals who have registered themselves as businesses under GST will be liable to the 18 percent tax, which they can claim deductions under Input Tax Credit while filing for GST returns, under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM).

Moreover, this tax will only be applicable to GST-registered tenants who offer services from the rented residential property, and will not incur the tax if the house is used for residential purposes.