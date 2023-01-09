Neither is This Woman ASI, Nor is the Man Sitting on The Rickshaw Her Father

Fact-check: The image shows an actor posing with a rickshaw driver.
A photo showing a woman sitting on a rickshaw and posing with an elderly man is going viral on social media.
What does the claim say?: The claim in Punjabi states that the woman is an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), and the man sitting behind her is her father, who earned money by driving a rickshaw to complete his daughter's education.
What's the truth?: The woman seen in the picture is not an ASI but a Bollywood actor and Miss India Universe 2008 Simran Kaur Mundi, and the man behind her is not her father.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image, which led us to an Instagram post by Mundi.
Mundi posted this on her Instagram on 15 January 2016.
The caption of the post did not mention the man to be her father.
The man can be seen holding a board which says, 'Follow Star Manson'.
Star Manson Entertainment is an entertainment and music company that organises and sponsors shows of celebrities.
The Instagram page of the company also carried the same picture from 2016.
The actor posted a clarification: We also found a recent post on Mundi's Instagram account that carried screenshot of the viral post.
She clarified that the claim about her being an ASI is false.
She also stated that the man from the photo is also not her father.
The caption read, "Please don’t believe everything you read on facebook and instagram school! 114 comments of which majority r congratulations this is proof people these days blindly believe anything and everything they read on social media school!! And this is apparently a "news portal" Fact Check anyone? He is not my father and i am not ASI. Fake News".
Mundi also commented on the viral post dismissing this claim.
We found another post on her Instagram which carried her father's image and it specified her father's name to be Jasvinder Singh Mundi.
Mundi commented on the viral post that this post has fake news.
Conclusion: The photo showing a woman with a rickshaw driver is being falsley shared as a father-daughter duo.
