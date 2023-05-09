Did BBC News Tweet in Support of 'The Kerala Story'? No, It's a Fake Tweet!

Fact-check: Clearly, an edited screenshot was shared as a tweet made by BBC News about The Kerala Story.
A screenshot of a tweet purportedly shared by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News is going viral on social media.
The tweet states that the news organisation's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled 'India: The Modi Question', was based on lies.
It also encourages people to watch the recently released movie The Kerala Story and claims that it is based on real-life events.
The user however later tweeted saying, "Follow me for more satire."
Did BBC News really tweet this?: No such tweet was made by BBC News, this is a fabricated screenshot.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked the official Twitter account of BBC News (World) and found no such tweet.
We also tried advanced search on Twitter with relevant keywords but no such tweet came up.
We found the original tweet that matched the date and time stamp as '19:20' and '03 May 23', as seen in the viral screenshot.
This original tweet carried a story about Rwanda floods and landslides.
However, the engagement on the tweet had increased as compared to the screenshot.
We also looked for archives of BBC News Twitter page and did not come across any such tweet about The Kerala Story.
Conclusion: Clearly, an edited screenshot about the BBC documentary and The Kerala Story is going viral as a real tweet made by BBC News.
