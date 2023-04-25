Fake BBC Survey Predicting BJP's Win in Karnataka Assembly Election Goes Viral

Fact-check: A fake survey under the name of BBC Hindi is going viral on the internet showing BJP's win in Karnataka assembly elections.
A survey purportedly conducted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) showing Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by winning more than 140 seats is going viral on social media.
The claim states that in this survey, BJP won 130-142 seats, Congress won 58-66 seats, Janata Dal (Secular) won 22-29 seats while others won 1-3 seats.
What's the truth?: No such survery for Karnataka elections was conducted by BBC this year.
How did we find out the truth?: We opened the link seen in the claim and it opened the 'Karnataka' topic page of BBC Hindi.
The link did not lead us to any report or survey conducted by BBC Hindi about the Karnataka assembly elections.
This is the homepage of BBC Hindi which opens with the attached link.
We also checked BBC India's website and social media handles but found no such survey.
A similar claim about BBC releasing survey results about Karnataka elections was going viral in 2018.
BBC had dismissed the claims then.
We have contacted BBC for a quote and the story will be updated once we recieve a response.
Conclusion: A fake survey under the name of BBC Hindi is going viral on the internet showing BJP's win in Karnataka assembly elections.
