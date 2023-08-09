Odisha Train Collision Video Shared as Recent Accident in Pakistan

The Odisha train collision took place on 2 June.
A video showing a major train accident with several train bogies displaced is going viral on the internet, where users are claiming that it shows visuals of Hazara Express that recently derailed in Pakistan near Sindh's Nawabshah district.
The context: On 6 August, Hazara Express met with an accident when it derailed near Sahara railway station in Nawabshah, Pakistan. The accident has claimed 30 lives and left close to 100 injured.
What is the truth?: The viral video shows the aftermath of the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha that took place on 2 June and claimed nearly 300 lives. It is not from Pakistan.
How did we find out?: The viral video had Odisha TV's logo in its corner and at the end of the video.
With relevant keyword search, we found the video on Odisha TV's YouTube which was about the Coromandel Express collision at Balasore in Odisha.
Further, we found out about the derailment of the Hazara Express accident that has taken place in Pakistan.
News reports noted that the Hazara Express derailed near Sahara railway station in Nawabshah, Pakistan.
According to BBC, Railway Minister Saad Rafiq said foremost investigations revealed that the train was travelling at "normal speed." Further, he said that the reason of the accident could be a "mechanical fault or sabotage."
The railway spokesperson told BBC that at least 8 carriages went off the track.
Below are visuals of the train accident that claimed 30 lives and has left 100 injured.
About the Balasore - Coromandel Train Accident:
On 2 June, a devastating accident claimed 288 people and over 900 injured when three trains, the Coromandel Express, Howrah-Superfast Express and a stationary Goods train collided.
According to BBC, a fourth Goods train "may have suffered minor damage."
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who passed away.
Conclusion: The viral video is not one of the accident of the Hazara Express but one from the Balasore that took place on 2 June at Odisha.
