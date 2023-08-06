At Least 28 Dead as Express Train Derails in Pakistan's Sindh Province

At least 28 people have been killed and many injured after coaches of the Hazara Express derailed in southern Pakistan on the afternoon of Sunday, 6 August.
(Photo: PTI)
The accident occurred near Sarhari railway station in Nawabshah, a city in the southern Sindh province, as per reports.
Pakistan's Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters that "according to the information so far, 28 passengers have been killed and many are injured," as per The Times of India. He added that at least a 1,000 people were on board the train when it derailed.
"The rescue operation at the spot is going on with the help of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, Provincial Government. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Rafique tweeted.
The minister further said that no faults had been reported in the section where the derailment occurred.
"Teams have also been dispatched to investigate the accident. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated, despite the fact that the track is technically fit for travel. It is too early to say anything before the investigation into the accident," he said in his tweet.
He further told reporters that it could either be a "mechanical fault" or it might be a "sabotage." "We will investigate it," he added.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
