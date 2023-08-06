At Least 28 Dead as Express Train Derails in Pakistan's Sindh Province

At least 28 people have been killed and many injured after nearly eight coaches of the Hazara Express derailed in southern Pakistan on the afternoon of Sunday, 6 August.

The accident occurred near Sarhari railway station in Nawabshah, a city in the southern Sindh province, as per reports.

Pakistan's Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters that "according to the information so far, 28 passengers have been killed and many are injured," as per The Times of India. He added that at least a 1,000 people were on board the train when it derailed.

"The rescue operation at the spot is going on with the help of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, Provincial Government. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Rafique tweeted.