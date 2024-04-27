Fact-Check: Clip of Atishi Telling People ‘Vote for Goons to Defeat BJP’ Is Old!

A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena talking about voting for candidates is being shared on social media, amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who shared the clip?: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Tajinder Bagga shared the video on his X (formerly Twitter) account, which gathered over 124,000 views at the time of writing this report.