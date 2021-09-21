Rare Dinosaur Footprints Suspected Stolen from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Scientists fear that the rare footprints have either been destroyed, or have been stolen by bounty hunters.

Narayan Das Inkhiya, a groundwater scientist who was part of team which had discovered the dinosaur footprint, said:

"This is a huge loss for Jaisalmer in terms of heritage and for scientific community as a whole. I was part of team which discovered the footprint in 2014. This was a huge discovery as the Mesozoic era is when life originated, and the Jurassic era is an important part of it. Such a relic should have been protected but it is gone now."