Old Video From Ranchi Shared as 'Hindu New Year Celebrations in UP'

A 20-second video, which shows a helicopter showering flowers over a crowd, is being shared with a claim that this happened in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Hindu New Year, which was celebrated on 2 April.

The claim goes on to credit Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the feat.

But we could trace the video back to at least 2018 and found that it was from Ranchi, Jharkhand.