Old Photo of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shared With Misleading Claim

An old photograph of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has gone viral, with social media users claiming that it dates back to an incident when Mann was 'arrested for stealing a bike'.

The claim comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), lead by Mann, won the recently concluded 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

However, we found that the image showed Mann celebrating Holi with some of his friends. The image was first shared by Punjabi singer and actor Karamjit Anmol on his social media handles.