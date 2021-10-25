Artist's Creation Shared as Video of 'Hurricane Shaheen' In Oman

The video claims that it shows 'hurricane' Shaheen in Oman.
A video that appears like a hurricane is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows Hurricane Shaheen on the shores of Oman and has been photographed from the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen slammed into Oman on Sunday, 3 October, leaving at least 14 people dead in the country, Associated Press reported.
However, we found that the artwork was created by an artist named Brent Shavnore in 2019.
CLAIM
The video is shared on Twitter, along with the claim that reads, "Hurricane Shaheen on the shores of Oman...Photographed from Burj Khalifa in Dubai.. look at the greatness of the Creator...(sic)"
The video is massively shared on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND
When we looked for 'Shaheen' we found that it is a cyclone, not a hurricane. Although, a cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their place.
Also, Oman is a country whose capital is Muscat, while Burj Khalifa is in Dubai, which is in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Then, with the help of InVid, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
One of the results on TinEye directed us to a post on Imgur, an image sharing website, where the video was posted on 3 September 2019.
One of the comments in the video said, "This is Miami, but it's also not real. The artist is Brent Shavnore and does a bunch of fake weather mashup stuff like this."
Photo on Imgur.
We looked for the artist Brent Shavnore on Instagram and found the video posted on his account on 20 May 2019. His account describes him as an artist.
His Facebook page mentions that he is a "digital artist specialising in digital restorations, dreamy landscapes, seascapes."
We found the video posted in 2019 and the caption read, "Amazing animation edit to my artwork from @theglitch.og."
Clearly, a digital artwork is being falsely shared as visuals of 'Hurricane Shaheen' as viewed from Burj Khalifa, Dubai.
