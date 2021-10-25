Artist's Creation Shared as Video of 'Hurricane Shaheen' In Oman

When we looked for 'Shaheen' we found that it is a cyclone, not a hurricane. Although, a cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their place.

Also, Oman is a country whose capital is Muscat, while Burj Khalifa is in Dubai, which is in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Then, with the help of InVid, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.

One of the results on TinEye directed us to a post on Imgur, an image sharing website, where the video was posted on 3 September 2019.

One of the comments in the video said, "This is Miami, but it's also not real. The artist is Brent Shavnore and does a bunch of fake weather mashup stuff like this."