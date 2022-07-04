Old Video of Arnab Goswami Dancing Linked to Uddhav Thackeray’s Resignation

A video, showing editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami dancing with several people, is going viral on social media with a claim that Goswami was seen celebrating after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra's chief minister.

This comes after Thackeray stepped down from his post on 29 June, resulting in Eknath Shinde becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis taking the position of his deputy.

However, given the fact that the video has been on the internet since 2010, it possibly can't be related to the recent developments in Maharashtra.