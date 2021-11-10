No, Army Hasn't Relaxed the Age Limit for Recruitment! It's a Morphed Image

In order to find whether the news channel previously used the template seen in the viral screenshot, we ran a keyword search on Zee News' YouTube handle.

This search led us to a bulletin uploaded on 26 April mentioning about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with CDS Bipin Rawat regarding the preparations being undertaken by the Armed forces during the coronavirus pandemic.

On comparing the April bulletin with the viral image, we noticed several similarities and differences.

For example, the font and placement of 'Breaking News', placement of channel's logo, design of the background behind the text are same in both.