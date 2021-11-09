Video From Anti-CAA Protest in Kerala Shared as Protest Against Tripura Violence

A video showing a huge crowd walking down a street, while a person speaks over a loudspeaker is being widely shared across social media, with users claiming that it shows Muslims in Kerala protesting against the recent wave of communal violence in Tripura.

Some users also claimed that it showed people protesting against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, we found that the clip dates back to January 2020 and shows a massive protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Mannarkkad, Kerala.

Chants of "down down CAA" and "down down RSS" can be heard, along with slogans of 'Azaadi', a chant that was widely used in nationwide protests against CAA and NRC.