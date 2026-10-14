Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video From Assam Falsely Shared To Show Anti-CEC Protests in Delhi

Unrelated Video From Assam Falsely Shared To Show Anti-CEC Protests in Delhi

We found out that the video was shot in Tinsukia, Assam and is not from Delhi.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show Cockroach Janta Party protesters gathering in Delhi despite the 'restrictions that were imposed'.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show Cockroach Janta Party protesters gathering in Delhi despite the 'restrictions that were imposed'.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters gathering in Delhi despite the 'restrictions that were imposed'.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video shows visuals from Tinsukia in Assam.

Also ReadIs It Old? Is It From Delhi or Kerala? No, This Photo Is Recent and From Mumbai

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a Facebook video posted in October 2025, showing the same location.

  • According to the caption, it shows a rally in Tinsukia, Assam, where tribals reportedly took to the streets demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, land rights and increased daily wages.

The video shows the same area as the viral video.

(Facebook/Screenshot)

A comparison between the viral video and the video that claims to show Assam.

(Facebook/Screenshot)

  • A video uploaded on X shared the same visuals as the viral video with the caption, "A Transformed Assam: Hail Mother Durga".

The visuals of the video match the viral claim.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We were also able to geolocate the area on Google Maps and confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.

  • This proves that the visuals show Tinsukia, Assam.

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake, as the video dates back to October 2025 and is from Assam.

Conclusion: While we could not establish the context of the video, we can confirm that it shows Tinsukia, Assam and not protesters gathering in Delhi.

Also ReadThis Video Doesn’t Show BJP Office in Telangana Defaced by Anti-CEC Protesters

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