Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Anna Hazare Was Not Present at Cockroach Janta Party's Press Conference

No, Anna Hazare Was Not Present at Cockroach Janta Party's Press Conference

There is no evidence of Anna Hazare attending the Cockroach Janta Party's press conference.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-manipulated photo is being shared to falsely claim that activist Anna Hazare was the Cockroach Janta Party's first press conference.</p></div>
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An AI-manipulated photo is being shared to falsely claim that activist Anna Hazare was the Cockroach Janta Party's first press conference.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image showing the three spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), investigative journalist Saurav Das, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka, along with social activist Anna Hazare has gone viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the image have claimed that Hazare was present during the Party's first press conference, held on 3 June, in New Delhi's Constitution Club.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The image was also used by news organisation NewsX in their coverage of the CJP's press conference.

An archived version of this article can be seen here.

(Source: NewsX/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts can be seen here, here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, Hazare did not attend the presser. The image has been manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

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How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search to look for visuals of the CJP's presser.

  • We came across a livestream of the event, shared on The Indian Express' YouTube channel.

  • There was no sign of Hazare during the conference.

  • A reverse image search on the image in the claim led us to posts shared by journalists attending the presser, including this image shared by Prashant Kumar, which bears the same watermark seen in the claim.

  • Neither do visuals of the event shared by Reuters also do not show Hazare at the venue, nor have any news reports mentioned the social activist's presence.

Visuals don't show Hazare at the event.

(Source: Reuters/Screenshot)

The only time Hazare has been linked to the CJP by the media was in reports about him supporting the movement, as seen in these reports by The Times of India and The Indian Express.

Is it AI?: Since there is no evidence of Hazare having attended the CJP press conference in New Delhi, we ran the image through AI-generated image detectors.

  • SightEngine said that it was 99 percent certain that the image was AI-generated, noting that it was likely made using ChatGPT.

The image is an AI-generated one.

(Source: SightEngine/Screenshot)

Similarly, IsItAI showed high confidence in the image being an AI-generated one, while also noting that it was made using ChatGPT.

The tool showed 99 percent confidence in the image being AI-generated.

(Source: IsitAI/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-manipulated image is being shared to claim that it shows Anna Hazare with the spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party.

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