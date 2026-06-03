Sonam Wangchuk To Join CJP Protest If Education Minister Doesn’t Resign

Sonam Wangchuk, noted education reformer and climate activist, has announced that he will join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi on 6 June if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign by 5 June. The protest, called by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is scheduled at Jantar Mantar and is focused on demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in national examinations.
According to The Hindu, Wangchuk’s decision is based on broader concerns about the state of education and the implementation of reforms in India. He stated that while many supporters are mobilising over issues such as the NEET paper leak and concerns with CUET and CBSE examinations, his own support stems from larger systemic issues in the education sector.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Wangchuk emphasised that his call for the minister’s resignation is not limited to recent examination controversies but is rooted in his decades-long efforts to improve education in government schools, particularly in remote areas. He highlighted that the vision of a developed India by 2047 depends on effective implementation of educational reforms.
In a video message, Wangchuk clarified his position on CJP after speaking with Dipke, stating, “I genuinely felt that they do not have any wrong intentions; they are highly patriotic. In fact, they are making a sacrifice to improve the country.” He added that he would be “compelled to join” the protest if no action is taken by 5 June. Further details confirm that Wangchuk sought assurances that the CJP movement is a genuine youth-led initiative and not influenced by external forces.
“If not us, who? If not now, when? I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self-respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India,” Wangchuk stated in his public message.
Statements from CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Wangchuk’s support, describing it as an honour for the movement. Dipke reiterated that the protest aims to demand accountability for the NEET paper leak and other examination-related issues, and that the group is mobilising support from across the country.
Wangchuk’s announcement followed the CJP’s declaration that an “eminent personality” would join their movement. Coverage revealed that Wangchuk’s support is conditional on the Education Minister’s resignation, and that he views the protest as an opportunity to press for systemic reforms in education policy and governance.
At the end of his video, Wangchuk called on the government to listen to the voices of youth and urged for accountability in the education system. Reporting indicated that Dipke, currently based in Boston, plans to land in Delhi on 6 June and is prepared for any outcome, including possible police detention, as he leads the protest at Jantar Mantar.
“On the 6th June, which is Saturday, they are calling people to Delhi so that we can demand the resignation of the Education Minister. Now, your and their reason could be the NEET paper leaks, or the CUET and CBSE exams, but for me, this is an even bigger issue,” Wangchuk said in his message.
Wangchuk’s involvement has drawn national attention to the protest, with organisers and supporters expressing hope that his participation will amplify calls for reform and accountability in India’s education system. The mobilisation is expected to bring together youth and activists from various regions, focusing on both immediate examination concerns and long-term educational change as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.