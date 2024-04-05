These Videos of Anant Ambani & Virat Kohli ‘Promoting’ Gaming Apps Are Deepfakes

Fact-Check | Both these videos have been altered.
Two videos, which show Anant Ambani and former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli promoting gaming applications, are going viral on social media platforms.
At first, we noticed that Ambani's lip movements were not perfectly matching the words heard in the viral video.
Additionally, it could also be seen that he was moving mechanically which pointed towards the possibility of the video being a deepfake.
Team WebQoof found that the background showed the word "Vantara" written on it.
Original video: On performing a keyword search on YouTube, we came across a video published on the official channel of 'The Economic Times'.
It showed Ambani dressed in a similar attire as seen in the viral image. The background also carried the word "Vantara" in the background.
The video was published on 26 February with a title that said, "Anant Ambani launches 'Vantara', a comprehensive Animal Rescue, Care & Rehab programme."
The video was shared on 26 February.
Team WebQoof searched for the source of Kohli's video on YouTube using the keywords "Virat Kohli Kurta."
This directed us to a longer clip shared on the official YouTube channel of 'Manyavar'.
It was uploaded on 10 March 2017 and it was titled, "Virat Kohli against boundaries."
The cricketer can be spotted wearing the same attire as seen in the beginning of the viral claim, while discussing religious harmony and festivals in India.
Conclusion: It is clear that these videos of Anant Ambani and Virat Kohli promoting gaming applications are false.
