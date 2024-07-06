Watch: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Endearing Video With Their Grandkids

People would definitely have found it tough to not come across visuals from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. However, there’s one video, featuring Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, that stood out.

The video opens with the duo sitting in a car accompanied by their four grandkids Aadiya, Prithvi, Veda, and Krishna with the iconic ‘Chakke Mein Chakka, Chakke Pe Gaadi’ song from the 1968 film Brahmachari playing in the background.