‘Reducing Content Load’: NCERT Drops Reference to Gujarat Riots From Textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) dropped references to the Gujarat Riots from class 12 textbooks as part of a ‘rationalisation’ process. Other references that have been omitted from textbooks include the Naxalite movement and a few Dalit writers.

The curriculum has been rationalised with the aim of ‘reducing the content load,’ in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A team of subject experts had been working on the rationalisation process since last December and the process has now been completed. A senior official told Hindustan Times that no chapters had been omitted selectively.