Akash & Shloka Ambani Become Parents to a Boy

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash and his wife Shloka have announced they have become parents to a boy, as per a report by NDTV.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," an Ambani spokesperson said in a statement.