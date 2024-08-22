No, Washington Post Did Not Publish This Report on Pannun Staging Attack on Self

advertisement
A screenshot showing a purported article by The Washington Post, which talks about Sikhs for Justice founder and Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun staging an attack on himself to implicate India is being shared on social media.
What is the truth? The Washington Post article being circulated is fake and has been digitally altered.
How did we find the truth?: We searched The Washington Post's website for the article in the screenshot and found that it did not exist.
However, during a relevant keyword search we located the original article on The Washington Post website, titled, 'An assassination plot on American soil reveals a darker side of Modi’s India'.
Upon a side-by-side comparison of the original article and the viral screenshot, it is evident that the viral screenshot has been digitally altered.
We also conducted a keyword search on X to find similar claims.
We came across an X post by Gerry Shih, the India Bureau Chief for The Washington Post, as well as one of the authors of the original article.
His post calls out that the article in the claim, confirming that the viral post has been altered.
Context: In November 2023, the US reportedly foiled a plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, allegedly involving Indian operatives.
Following the incident, the US issued a diplomatic warning to India, raising concerns about India's involvement.
The Washington Post published an article in April discussing India's alleged involvement in assassinating overseas leaders of the Khalistani separatist movement.
A day after the Washington Post article was released, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs claimed that the Washington Post story had made “unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter”.
Conclusion: A fake screenshot is being shared to claim that The Washington Post reported on Pannun faking an attack on himself to implicate the Indian government.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)