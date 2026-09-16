AI-Altered Videos of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Being Shared as Real

My dear compatriots, take a look at the condition of our country today. We and India gained independence at almost the same time, but look at where the divide between the two countries has reached today. Balochistan has slipped out of our hands, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are troubled, and the people of Azad Kashmir have taken to the streets for their rights. On the other hand, look at India, which has continuously strengthened its identity globally through technology, infrastructure, and its economy. Today, we must ask ourselves: Are we truly a democracy? Instead of blaming others, we should question our government and our policies: Who, after all, brought Pakistan to this stage?