AI-Altered Videos of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Being Shared as Real

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Two videos of Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif are going viral on the internet, claiming to show him comparing India and Pakistan.
The first video is being shared, claiming that it shows him speaking about Pakistan's political instability and crises while comparing it to India's economic progress and global influence.
The second video is also going viral, purportedly showing him responding to a question regarding the first viral video.
The caption under the post reads, "Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, admitted in a viral video: 'Yes, those were my words. Whatever I said, I said for the betterment of the country and I stand by my statement.'
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Are these claims true?: No, both claims are false.
The videos were altered using AI and do not show actual statements made by Khawaja Asif.
How did we find out?:
First Video: In the first viral video, Khawaja Asif can be heard saying,
We divided the first video into multiple screenshots and ran reverse image searches on them using Google Lens.
This led us to the original video uploaded by Khawaja Asif's official Facebook account.
The video does not show Khawaja Asif speaking about India and comparing it with Pakistan.
The video shows him speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Sialkot Medical City Limited project.
He mentions new initiatives, including the Kharian-Islamabad Motorway project, which has been approved.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which flagged the audio as AI.
Clarification: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting of Pakistan issued a clarification stating that the voice in the video is AI-generated and that Pakistan's Minister of Defence, Khawaja Asif, has not made any such statement.
Second Video: The second video shows a news report by ARY News, which includes a statement given by Khawaja Asif.
The clip shows Asif responding to a reporter who asked him about a video of him that is going viral on social media.
He says, 'Yes, that was my own statement. Whatever I said, I said for the betterment of the country, and I stand by my statement.
The viral video that he is referring to is the AI-altered video that shows him comparing India to Pakistan.
Following this, we went through the official YouTube account of ARY News, and we could not find the viral video.
Then we ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a video uploaded by Khawaja Asif's official Facebook account, carrying similar visuals.
However, the video does not show him making the statements from the viral video.
The video shows him speaking about a bill that was presented in Parliament.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector on InVID WeVerify, a tool that detects AI-generated content, which flagged some parts of the audio as AI.
Conclusion: The videos were altered using AI and do not show actual statements made by Khawaja Asif.
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