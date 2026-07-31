General Aamer Raza’s Appointment Signals a New Military Order in Pakistan

The NSC is the military body responsible for overseeing Pakistan’s strategic capabilities including the nuclear arsenal. It functions as the unified operational headquarters for the strategic forces by bringing together the Army, Navy and Air Force Strategic Commands under a single command structure while the National Command Authority, chaired by the Prime Minister, continues to retain the ultimate authority over nuclear policy and employment.

Under the Army Act, the Commander, NSC is appointed by the Prime Minister on the recommendation of the CDF from among serving army Generals, and he serves a three-year term.

With the constitutional architecture now largely operationalised, attention is increasingly turning towards amendments to the National Command Authority Act, 2010, which, in its current form, still reflects the pre-27th Amendment military hierarchy.

According to reports, those familiar with the process indicate that work on the amendments is under way, and the changes are primarily intended to bring the statute in line with the new military offices instead of the purely civilian-led character of the nuclear command and control system. The amendments, if implemented, would replace references to the abolished Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, with the Chief of Defence Forces, who is likely to become the Deputy Chairman of the National Command Authority.