Altered Photo of CWC Meet Shared to Take a Dig at Congress Party

A photo of senior Indian National Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is being shared by social media users against the background of an image with accompanying text which reads 'Chor Group Meeting' (thief group meeting).

The image is being shared taking a dig at the grand old party mocking them for 'inadvertently revealing the truth'.

But we found that the image, which is originally from a 2019 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) where the party rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign as party president, was edited to add the text.