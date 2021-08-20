Sonia Gandhi's Meeting With Leaders of 18 Other Opposition Parties Underway

File image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's meeting with leaders of 18 other Opposition parties began on Friday, 20 August, via video conferencing.
Among those part of the meeting were Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, DMK's MK Stalin, JMM's Hemant Soren, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury and Loktantrik Janata Dal's Sharad Yadav.
The other parties, whose representatives were participating in the meeting, included CPI, RJD, AIUDF, JD(S), RLD, RSP, Kerala Congress (M), PDP, IUML and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.
According to party leaders cited by news agency IANS earlier, Gandhi was chairing the meeting to discuss issues such as the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Issues including the economic slowdown, the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pegasus spyware controversy and the farmers' protest are likely to be discussed in the meeting.
During the Monsoon Session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met with several leaders of the Opposition over breakfast.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 20 Aug 2021,12:30 PM IST