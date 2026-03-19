Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Viral as Al-Jazeera Confirming Netanyahu’s Death

A video of an Al-Jazeera news report is being shared on social media with the claim that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has died.

In the clip, the anchor plays a clip, allegedly showing Netanyahu seated at a table with others, after which the ceiling suddenly collapses on them.

Those sharing the clip noted, "Al Jazeera News Agency shared CCTV footage of Netanyahu's death, showing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meeting with military generals in a bunker—all of whom were killed in an Iranian missile attack."