‘India Is Everything to Me’: Akshay Kumar to Renounce His Canadian Passport
Actor Akshay Kumar has finally applied to get his Canadian passport changed.
Akshay Kumar, who has often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship, has finally renounced his Canadian passport.
"India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything," the 55-year-old actor shared in an interview on Aaj Tak's Seedhi Baat, recently.
The Selfiee actor also opened up about a lean phase in his career when he was reeling from back-to-back flops. The actor claimed that his films' underwhelming box office performance pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship.
"I thought that ‘Bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘Come here’. I applied and I got in.
"I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, ‘Go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed," Akshay further told Aaj Tak.
On the work front, Akshay was last seen in his latest film, Selfie, alongside Emraan Hashmi. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff.
Topics: Akshay Kumar
