Akhilesh Yadav's Wedding Photo With Vajpayee Shared With Misleading Claim

The claim states that Akhilesh Yadav didn't pay tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee following his death.
A photo of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee presenting a bouquet to Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav on their wedding day is being shared on social media with the claim that Yadav had not offered his condolences when Vajpayee passed away in 2018.
However, we found that the claim is false and the Samajwadi Party president had gone to Delhi on 17 August 2018 and paid tributes to the late prime minister, who was later cremated with full state honours in the national capital.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "अखिलेश यादव की शादी में अटल जी गये, लेकिन अखिलेश यादव श्रद्धांजलि तक नही देने गया क्या यही इनका समाजवाद है."
(Translation: Atal Bihari Vajpayee had attended Akhilesh Yadav's wedding. But Akhilesh did not even pay his tributes (to the late PM), is this his socialism?)
The photo is massively shared on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using relevant keywords, we found an article on the website of Hindi daily Hindustan published on 17 August 2018 that talked about Yadav offering his tributes to the former PM.
Story from 2018.
The story also carried a tweet from August 2018, in which Akhilesh Yadav had shared two photos – one of which is now being recirculated along with the claim.
The other photo showed him paying tributes to the late prime minister.
Photos shared by Akhilesh Yadav in 2018.
Clearly, the photo is shared with the false narrative that Akhilesh Yadav had not offered his tributes to the late PM.
