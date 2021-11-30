No, This 1957 Comic Strip Didn't Talk About the 'China Virus'

The original panel reads 'Sleep death' and not 'China Virus', as claimed.
(Source: Twitter/Heritage Auctions/Altered by The Quint)
A panel of a comic strip showing classic superhero the Phantom, instructing other characters on how to cover their faces with a mask is being widely shared on social media platforms.
In the posts which are shared online, the Phantom is seen saying "Tie as I do. This will protect you from the 'China Virus' in the valley."
However, we found that the original comic strip reads 'Sleep Death' and not 'China Virus' as claimed. In the comic, the Phantom helps people around him protect themselves by using a face mask from a powdered mushroom compound which puts people to sleep on inhalation.
CLAIM
The photo is being widely shared with the text, "Would you believe this was published in 1957?"
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a reverse search on the comic strip which led us to a tweet by one Balaji Sankara Saravanan.
The user mentioned that the comic strip made no mention of 'China virus' and it was from a comic titled 'Valley of no return'.
The user noted that the panel was fro The Phantom's 'Valley of no return.'
We then looked the name up and found that 'Valley of No Return' was first published in 1958. It was written by Lee Falk and illustrated by Wilson McCoy.
Using 'McCoy's name and The Phantom Comics' as the keyword, we looked for the original strip and came across it on an auction website called 'Heritage Auctions'.
The original panel reads 'sleep death'.
The original panel shows that The Phantom instructs those around him to tie a covering around their faces after dipping it in water, to protect them from 'Sleep Death' in the valley.
An article on the fact-checking website Snopes noted that the original version of the comic was published in “The Pocono Record,” a newspaper in Pennsylvania, USA on 24 August, 1957.
The panel first appeared in a newspaper in 1958.
Clearly, a panel from an old comic strip from 1957 was altered to include the words 'China Virus', while the original comic strip makes no such reference.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)