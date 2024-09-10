Edited Video of Kanpur IPS Officer Viral To Make Claim About Pencil Packing Jobs

advertisement
A video showing a woman in a police uniform is being shared on social media platforms.
What happens in the video?: She said, "Hello friends, if I tell you all that you just have to do the work of packing pencils, which means that the material will be delivered to your house, such as pens and pencils. After this, you have to pack them. One packet will include ten pencils and pens each. The company will have a pick-up and drop facility from your house. The salary for the same will be ₹30,000, and you will receive an advance for ₹15,000. Men or women can do this. If you want to do this job, call on 9257447202 and start the work."
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: The claim is false.
The voice in the video has been added using Artificial Intelligence technology.
The woman in the video is Indian Police Service (IPS) Ankita Sharma working in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
What we found: At first, we broke down the video into a few screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across multiple news reports and posts on X (formerly Twitter), which stated that a police officer's video had been used to make false claims using AI.
Journalist Ankit Singh from Samachar Plus UP posted on X stating that some people made a video of IPS officer Ankita Sharma from Kanpur by misusing AI. He added that the Govind Nagar police registered a First Information Report (FIR).
Amar Ujala and UP Tak also published reports on this matter stating that a case had been registered.
We went through Kanpur Police's X page and found a similar video of Singh from 9 August.
To investigate further, we took the help of Contrails.ai - a Bengaluru-based AI startup, and found that audio was a definite AI generated.
Its report stated, "Audio is detected to be clearly AI generated with high confidence."
A similar claim also went viral on social media platforms, stating that Natraj company was hiring to do pencil packing jobs from home. It included a different number than the initial claim.
However, Natraj stated that the claim was fake and that all their job listings are posted on their official LinkedIn page or website.
They noted, "We wish to bring it to your notice that several recent job postings in the name of Nataraj Pencils and Apsara Pencils are fraudulent. Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd is not offering work from home packing job and has not authorised any person(s) to collect money in the name of the company. We request you to not fall prey to these postings and not share personal or financial details with any unknown/anonymous person(s). We bear no responsibility for the amounts being transferred or credited in response to these fraudulent postings." (sic.)
Conclusion: A video of a police officer has been used to make false claims about a pencil packaging job using AI.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)