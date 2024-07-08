Deepfake Video of Joe Biden Talking About Pistachios Goes Viral as Real

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Deepfake Video of Joe Biden Talking About Pistachios Goes Viral as Real

This is a deepfake video, the original video dates back to 2022.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
A video of United States' President Joe Biden talking about ‘magical pistachio' is going viral on social media.

  • In the video, he says, "Have I ever told you the story of the magical pistachio? I got lost in the grocery store and couldn't find my way out but that's when I saw it a glowing pistachio, it spoke to me and said follow me and I'll lead you to safety so I followed it and we climbed up shelves and found a secret passage that led me to the bread aisle. And that's how I found my way out of the grocery store. All thanks to the magical pistachio. So if you ever get lost just remember, all you need is a little faith and a magical pistachio to guide you to safety."

(Source: X/Screenshot)

What's the truth?: This video is a deepfake.

  • The original video is from 2022 and shows Biden delivering a Christmas message.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google and this led us to the original video shared by MSNBC on 23 December 2022.

  • The original ticker saying 'NOW: BIDEN DELIVERS ADDRESS AHEAD OF HOLIDAY WEEKEND' was replaced by 'PRESIDENT BIDEN TELLS STORY ABOUT MAGICAL PISTACHIO' in the viral video.

  • In the video, Biden goes on to talk about the holiday and gives out message of "kindness and compassion", as mentioned in the description of the video.

What did the AI-detection tools say?:

  • ConTrails AI, a Bangalore-based startup, that has its own AI tools for detection of audio and video spoofs, also checked the video.

  • The results showed that the viral clip used LipSync using tools similar to wav2lip/synclabs along with AI voice cloning and voice conversion by RVC (retrieval voice conversion).

  • The final conclusion by ConTrails stated that AI manipulated frames and audio Spoof was detected in this video.

AI-detection tool Contrails also concluded that this video is a deepfake.

(Source: ConTrails/screenshot)

AI-detection tool Contrails also concluded that this video is a deepfake.

(Source: ConTrails/screenshot)

TrueMedia detected that this video is a deepfake and has evidence of manipulation.

  • The results returned with 100% confidence in face manipulation and AI-generated audio analysis.

This is 100% an AI-generated audio.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)

True Media is an AI-detection tool.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A deepfake video of President Biden talking about getting lost in the grocery store and seeing a "magical pistachio" is going viral on social media.

