From Night Guard to IPS: A Dream to Bring Back Family's Honour

But what inspires a young Sahil to become an IPS officer?

Back home in Bihar's Biyawani village, Sahil’s family had loaned Rs 85 lakh from unofficial lenders in 2017, to set up a poultry farm.

In the last seven years, he claims to have returned them a whopping sum of Rs 2.5 crore against the loan; but Sahil’s family still continues to be harassed by the lenders.

Helpless, they deserted their Biyawani home and moved to Delhi in 2023.