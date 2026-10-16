Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of a Man Trying to Assault a Minor Shared with False Communal Claim

Video of a Man Trying to Assault a Minor Shared with False Communal Claim

We found out that the accused has been identified as Vishal Singh.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show CCTV footage of a muslim construction worker named Mohammad Hussain trying to sexually assault a minor inside a temple in Maharashtra.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show CCTV footage of a muslim construction worker named Mohammad Hussain trying to sexually assault a minor inside a temple in Maharashtra.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing CCTV footage from inside a temple in Maharashtra, where a man, claimed to be a Muslim construction worker named Mohammad Hussain, who tried to sexually assault a minor is being shared on social media.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a labourer working for a metro contractor.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a Moneycontrol report sharing the same visuals.

  • According to the report, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to force himself on a ten-year-old girl inside a temple in Pune's Nigdi.

  • The report states that the accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a labourer working for a metro contractor.

Here's a preview of the report by Moneycontrol.

(Source: Moneycontrol/ Screenshot)

  • A keyword search led us to a few reports on the same incident.

  • ABP Live published a report, stating that the accused in the case has been identified as Vishal Singh, a migrant labourer who works at a metro construction site.

Here's a preview of the report by ABP Live.

(Source: ABP Live /Screenshot)

  • News organisation NDTV also published an article, reporting that the accused has been identified as Vishal, a migrant contract labourer.

  • The article also reports that, according to the Pune police senior inspector Mahesh Bansode, the Nigdi police took immediate action and detained the accused.

Here's a preview of the report by NDTV.

(Source: NDTV /Screenshot)

Conclusion: The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh not Mohammad Hussain as mentioned in the claim.

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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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