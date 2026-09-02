Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Clips Falsely Shared as Visuals of Nepal Floods

AI-Generated Clips Falsely Shared as Visuals of Nepal Floods

We found out that the clips are AI-generated.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AI-generated clips are being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show authentic visuals from the floods in Nepal.</p></div>
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AI-generated clips are being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show authentic visuals from the floods in Nepal.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals from the floods in Nepal.

  • The video shows three different clips of streets getting washed away by the devastating flash floods.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic visuals of the floods in Nepal.

Also ReadMore AI Visuals Go Viral as Ones Showing Scenes From Nepal Floods

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources sharing it.

  • Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool that flagged the video as more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • While watching the clips, we noticed visual inconsistencies.

  • For instance, at around 10 seconds into the clip, two people merge into one.

Visual inconsistencies in the video. 

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

  • The CCTV timestamps at the bottom of the video jump between times, for example, between 09:00, 09:02, and 09:09 within seconds.

  • The numbers in the timestamp often appear distorted.

Errors in the video.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic visuals of the Nepal floods.

Also ReadOld Video From Assam Falsely Shared as Recent Clip of BJP MLA Assaulting a Man

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