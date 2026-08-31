Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Exceeds 900, Thousands Still Missing

The death toll from the recent flash floods in Nepal has risen above 900, with thousands still missing. The disaster, triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on 26 August 2026, has devastated multiple districts. Rescue operations have entered their sixth day, with local and international teams working to locate survivors and recover bodies. Authorities report that hydropower project workers remain trapped in tunnels, and relief efforts are ongoing across affected regions.
According to Deccan Herald, the official death toll in Nepal has reached 903, with 4,247 people still missing. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority confirmed that bodies have been recovered from all eight affected districts, and rescue teams are racing against time to find those unaccounted for.
As reported by Hindustan Times, over 900 hydropower workers are believed to be trapped in tunnels at several project sites. International rescue teams from India, China, and the Republic of Korea have joined local efforts to reach those inside the tunnels, while authorities continue to issue flood warnings for downstream districts.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the floods were caused by a glacial collapse that triggered a massive rockfall, registering as a magnitude 5.2 seismic event. The resulting surge of water and debris swept through valleys, destroying infrastructure and displacing thousands. Nepal’s disaster agency stated that 592 foreigners are among the missing, and rescue operations are being supported by multiple foreign teams.
As official figures confirmed, the highest numbers of fatalities have been reported in Chitwan, Nawalparasi East, and Nawalparasi West districts. The NDRRMA also noted that 85 security personnel and 320 foreigners are among those still missing, underscoring the scale of the disaster’s impact.
Midway through the rescue efforts, coverage revealed that 403 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China, while a 19-member Indian forensic team has begun assisting with DNA analysis in Kathmandu to help identify victims’ remains. Relief materials and technical support have also been provided by India to aid ongoing operations.
“We are working in search and rescue of the stranded people from hills, settlements and river areas,” said Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet, Nepal’s army spokesman.
In the early days of the disaster, further updates indicated that the preservation of recovered bodies has become a significant challenge for authorities, with urgent appeals for freezer units and DNA-testing kits to prevent decomposition and ensure proper identification.
Efforts to locate missing persons continue, as ongoing reporting showed, with the government deploying all available resources for relief and rescue. Temporary shelters have been established for displaced residents, and relief camps are operational in the most affected districts.
At the same time, recent developments confirmed that 149 Indian nationals have been rescued in Nepal, and hundreds more remain safe on the Chinese side of the border. The Ministry of External Affairs continues to coordinate with local authorities to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.
“The water level in the flooded Bhotekoshi river has risen to some extent; all concerned are urged to take precautionary measures,” stated the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.