More AI Visuals Go Viral as Ones Showing Scenes From Nepal Floods

advertisement
A set of videos is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals from the devastating floods in Nepal, which have claimed over 950 lives and left nearly 4,000 people missing.
The first video shows an elephant rescuing two children from floodwaters and dropping them off at a shelter with people.
The second clip shows a bridge breaking and washing away in a river, taking people and vehicles with it.
(Swipe to view claims.)
An archived version of this post can be seen here.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: While watching both visuals, we noticed a handful of visual inconsistencies.
For instance, in the video with the elephant, many people seem to be wearing the same clothing and one woman has an oddly shaped hand.
Additionally, toward the end of the video, one man appears to have three arms.
In the video of the bridge collapsing, some people appear to run towards the part where the bridge is breaking, which is unnatural, as people tend to run away from destruction.
One man, who appears to be standing on top of a falling truck, continues standing upright even as the truck falls into the water.
A reverse image search on this video showed us older posts sharing the same clip without context, with one such post dating back to 21 March 2026, months before the recent disaster struck.
Is it AI?: Given the inconsistencies and a lack of credible sources sharing these visuals, we ran both clips through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool.
For the video with the elephant, the tool gave a 95.9 percent confidence score of it being an AI-generated one.
The tool gave the second video of the bridge a 99.9 percent score of being likely to contain AI-generated visuals.
Conclusion: A set of AI-generated videos are being shared to falsely claim that they authentically show visuals from the floods in Nepal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)