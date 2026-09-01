Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video From Assam Falsely Shared as Recent Clip of BJP MLA Assaulting a Man

Old Video From Assam Falsely Shared as Recent Clip of BJP MLA Assaulting a Man

The claim is misleading. The video dates back to March 2025 and shows AIUDF MLA Samsul Huda.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video of an AIUDF MLA slapping a man is being shared with the misleading claim that it shows a recent video of a BJP MLA in Assam doing so.</p></div>
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An old video of an AIUDF MLA slapping a man is being shared with the misleading claim that it shows a recent video of a BJP MLA in Assam doing so.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of a man pulling another one by his shirt and slapping him before hitting him with a banana plant at an inauguration event is being shared on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the clip have claimed that it shows a recent video from Assam, identifying the man as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading.

  • While the video is from Assam, it dates back to March 2025 and shows Samsul Huda, an MLA from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Also ReadMore AI Visuals Go Viral as Ones Showing Scenes From Nepal Floods

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search with the term 'Assam MLA slaps man', which led us to a YouTube short by NDTV, published on 22 March 2025.

  • Its caption mentioned that Assam's MLA from Bilasipara slapped his own supporter "for not seeing the red ribbon," before beating him with a banana plant.

  • A report about the same video by Firstpost identified the man as Samsul Huda, an MLA representing the East Bilasipara constituency belonging to the AIUDF.

  • It noted that the incident took place on 18 March, when Huda was invited to cut the ribbon for a foundation stone laying ceremony. When Huda saw that the ribbon for the ceremony was pink and not red, he got angry and slapped the party worker.

  • News organisation India Today North East also shared the video along with a byte from the worker, identified as Sahidur Rahman, who said that he felt that Huda's unprovoked assault was "humiliating and painful."

Their report mentioned that Rahman was going to file a formal complaint, and that the residents of the constituency condemned Huda's actions.

Conclusion: An old video of an AIUDF MLA assaulting a man is being shared with the misleading claim that it shows a recent video of a BJP MAL doing so in Assam.

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