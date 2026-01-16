AI-Generated Clip Viral as Aaj Tak Report on BJP’s Probable Loss in Assam Polls

advertisement
A video purportedly featuring the Hindi news organisation Aaj Tak's bulletin is being circulated on social media.
In the video, Aaj Tak anchor Rajeev Dhoundiyal reports about a confidential intelligence report that has issued a red alert for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.
According to the document, the BJP 'may' face a significant challenge in the forthcoming Assam elections and may change its current leadership in the state before the polls.
What does Dhoundiyal say?:
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search about this alleged intelligence report; however, we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.
We, then, looked for this Aaj Tak report on their official YouTube channel however, we did not find anything which matched with the contents of the viral video.
Additonally, we noticed that the anchor's lip movements did not match with the words being said in the viral clip. Such anomalies are often present in content created using AI.
This led us to run the video on the AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the clip was created using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Conclusion: The viral clip is created with the help of AI. Aaj Tak has not published any such report about the Assam elections.
