AI-Generated Clip Viral as Aaj Tak Report on BJP’s Probable Loss in Assam Polls

AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter revealed that the clip was created using AI.

A video purportedly featuring the Hindi news organisation Aaj Tak's bulletin is being circulated on social media.

  • In the video, Aaj Tak anchor Rajeev Dhoundiyal reports about a confidential intelligence report that has issued a red alert for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

  • According to the document, the BJP 'may' face a significant challenge in the forthcoming Assam elections and may change its current leadership in the state before the polls.

What does Dhoundiyal say?:

"Breaking news coming from Assam. The leaked Assam intelligence report created a political uproar. Before the elections, a warning bell rang for the BJP. In the upcoming elections, the BJP is suspected of heavy losses. So, before the elections, the BJP may get a big shock. There are rumours about change in leadership in Assam. The Intelligence Report opened a political pole. With the current leadership, it is difficult to win the elections. Before the elections, the BJP is in trouble. The internal report increased tension. Sources claim that there is increasing anger and anti-incumbency. A big challenge for the BJP."

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search about this alleged intelligence report; however, we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.

  • We, then, looked for this Aaj Tak report on their official YouTube channel however, we did not find anything which matched with the contents of the viral video.

  • Additonally, we noticed that the anchor's lip movements did not match with the words being said in the viral clip. Such anomalies are often present in content created using AI.

  • This led us to run the video on the AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the clip was created using AI.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

Conclusion: The viral clip is created with the help of AI. Aaj Tak has not published any such report about the Assam elections.

