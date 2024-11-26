Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Video Shared As Recent Visuals From Sambhal Violence

The Quint has previously debunked this video in 2021 and 2022, when it was being shared as one from Jammu and Kashmir and Kanpur, respectively.

What happened in Sambhal?: Five Muslim men were killed in the shooting that occurred in Sambhal after the community protested a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which a civil court ordered in response to a petition saying the mosque was once the location of the Harihar temple.