Gauhati High Court Relocation: Lawyers Accuse State of Silencing Dissent

The message, sent to government lawyers, reads: "All are requested to attend the function on 11/01/2026, otherwise not to appear for the Department from 19/01." This message, members of the Bar Association say, highlights the state's blatant attempt to quash dissent.

The Quint spoke to Kamal Narayan Choudhury, President of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association about this issue.

He said, "The message from the government's side is quite clear. They want everyone to fall in line. That's why they are using these tactics. If you go by the constitutional scheme of things, they're not even the competent authority to order this relocation. The President of India — based on the recommendations and, in some cases, with the involvement of the Parliament of India and a state-level committee, decides the location of a High Court."